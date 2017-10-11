Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Sells 16,859 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised Landstar System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) opened at 98.80 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $101.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $870.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.30 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

