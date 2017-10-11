Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in AdvisorShares Trust (HDGE)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AdvisorShares Trust by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 906,283 shares during the period. National Planning Corp increased its position in AdvisorShares Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 102,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AdvisorShares Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of AdvisorShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDGE) opened at 8.365 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Trust has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

