Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Friday. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Expected to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/verisk-analytics-inc-vrsk-expected-to-post-q4-2017-earnings-of-0-80-per-share.html.

Shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) opened at 83.74 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,519.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,458,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 300.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.