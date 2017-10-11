Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRA. FBR & Co set a $12.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) opened at 8.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly F. Colby sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $183,417.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $1,954,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 25.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 31.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 192,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. The Company offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Its accessories include fashion accessories, such as wallets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, and scarves and various technology accessories.

