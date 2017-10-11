Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Holdings Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.2% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Veeva Systems worth $36,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) traded up 1.3056% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.4403. The company had a trading volume of 335,473 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.6456 and a beta of 1.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $648,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 10,028 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $635,173.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,989 shares in the company, valued at $506,023.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,340 shares of company stock worth $17,151,474 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.82.

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

