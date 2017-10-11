Vecima Networks Inc (VCM:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on November 3rd

Vecima Networks Inc (NASDAQ:VCM:CA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

