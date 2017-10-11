Vanguard Group Inc. Has $299.11 Million Stake in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,258,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.37% of Tupperware Brands Corporation worth $299,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) opened at 61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 102.71%. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s payout ratio is 87.74%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at $785,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,180. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

