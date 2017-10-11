Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kirby Corporation (KEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.07% of Kirby Corporation worth $291,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 11.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 12.7% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 70.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kirby Corporation by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Kirby Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kirby Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) opened at 64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.84.

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.85 million. Kirby Corporation had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kirby Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post $1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services.

