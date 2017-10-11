Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 75,728 Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,277,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.31% of Westlake Chemical Corporation worth $283,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,323,000 after buying an additional 171,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 14,246.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 1,687,768 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after buying an additional 202,453 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,308,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 826,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,608,000 after buying an additional 314,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Instinet raised shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other news, VP Mark Steven Bender sold 13,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $968,614.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE WLK) opened at 84.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

