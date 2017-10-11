VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $432,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,108.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 50,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/vaneck-vectors-gold-miners-etf-gdx-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) opened at 23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.