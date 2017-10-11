ValuEngine Downgrades DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI) to Sell

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) opened at 6.75 on Wednesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s market cap is $110.60 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

