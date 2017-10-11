Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 629.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) opened at 215.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.60 and a 1-year high of $232.71.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.053 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Vail Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 44,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.44, for a total value of $9,741,529.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 496,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,886,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 6,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $1,429,833.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,274 shares of company stock worth $48,855,922. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

