Urogen Pharma (URGN) PT Raised to $37.00

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Group LLC from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ URGN) opened at 30.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $392.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $6,363,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $13,892,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $195,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Ltd, formerly Theracoat Ltd, is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies designed to care for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel. MiroGel is a sustained release formulation of the chemotherapy agent Mitomycin C for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, an urothelial cancer in the upper tract.

