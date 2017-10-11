United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Stake Held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ continued to hold its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies Corporation alerts:

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/united-technologies-corporation-utx-stake-held-by-supplemental-annuity-collective-trust-of-nj.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS AG lifted their price objective on United Technologies Corporation to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.