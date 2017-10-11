United States Natural Gas Fund, Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 18,683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,732 call options.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, (NYSE UNG) opened at 6.27 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund, has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

