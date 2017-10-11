United Internet AG (UTDI) PT Set at €69.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays PLC set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. equinet AG set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on United Internet AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on United Internet AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.30 ($69.76).

United Internet AG (ETR UTDI) opened at 54.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of €10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.96. United Internet AG has a 52 week low of €34.47 and a 52 week high of €54.30.

United Internet AG Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates in two segments, Access and Applications. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products, as well as related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV to home users and small firms; data and network solutions for small and medium-sized companies; and infrastructure services for large corporations under the GMX, WEB.DE, and 1&1 brands.

