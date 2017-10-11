Unit Corporation (UNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Unit Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. KLR Group upgraded shares of Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank set a $26.00 target price on shares of Unit Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Unit Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Unit Corporation alerts:

Unit Corporation (UNT) traded down 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 77,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 2.84. Unit Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.59 million. Unit Corporation had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unit Corporation will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Unit Corporation (UNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/unit-corporation-unt-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit Corporation by 23,333.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,658,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,872,000 after buying an additional 6,630,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit Corporation by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,917,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,966,000 after buying an additional 725,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unit Corporation by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,761,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,446,000 after buying an additional 663,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unit Corporation by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 276,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unit Corporation by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 255,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 196,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unit Corporation

Unit Corporation is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The Company has operations in the exploration and production and mid-stream areas. The Company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-Stream. It is primarily engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties, the land contract drilling of natural gas and oil wells, and the buying, selling, gathering, processing and treating of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.