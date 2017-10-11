Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brean Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Union Bankshares Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Union Bankshares Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Union Bankshares Corporation alerts:

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) opened at 35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $87.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.67 million. Union Bankshares Corporation had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares Corporation will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/union-bankshares-corporation-ubsh-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation by 15,378.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,261,000 after buying an additional 3,085,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,022,000 after buying an additional 816,696 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,837,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 399,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after buying an additional 301,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,666,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after buying an additional 146,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.