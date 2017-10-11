Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Unifirst Corporation to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 156.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.70. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $157.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13.

Get Unifirst Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/unifirst-corporation-unf-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

About Unifirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Unifirst Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifirst Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.