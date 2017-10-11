Unifirst Corporation (UNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Unifirst Corporation to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.
Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) opened at 156.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.70. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.67 and a 12-month high of $157.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13.
UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Unifirst Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
About Unifirst Corporation
UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
