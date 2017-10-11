Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UCB (NASDAQ:UCBJF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Get UCB alerts:

UCB (UCBJF) opened at 70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. UCB has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/ucb-ucbjf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.