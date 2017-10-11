UBS AG Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA) a €10.00 Price Target

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by UBS AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. HSBC Holdings plc set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG in a report on Friday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Schaeffler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.14 ($16.64).
Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA) traded up 1.137% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.702. 4,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of €9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.738. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 and a 52-week high of €16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.55 and its 200 day moving average is €13.75.
