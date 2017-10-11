Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by UBS AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHA. HSBC Holdings plc set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG in a report on Friday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Schaeffler AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.14 ($16.64).

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA) traded up 1.137% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €13.702. 4,610 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of €9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.738. Schaeffler AG has a 52-week low of €11.30 and a 52-week high of €16.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.55 and its 200 day moving average is €13.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS AG Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA) a €10.00 Price Target” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/ubs-ag-analysts-give-schaeffler-ag-sha-a-10-00-price-target.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.