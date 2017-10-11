U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) PT Set at $55.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLCA. BidaskClub lowered U.S. Silica Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica Holdings from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.66.

Get U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. alerts:

U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA) opened at 30.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. U.S. Silica Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 172.29 and a beta of 2.32.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. U.S. Silica Holdings had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. U.S. Silica Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) PT Set at $55.00 by Royal Bank Of Canada” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/u-s-silica-holdings-inc-slca-pt-set-at-55-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Silica Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,077,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $339,643,000 after buying an additional 397,273 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 467.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $22,977,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 64.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 271,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.