U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics which provide post-operative care and treatment for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries. “

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $65.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.60.

U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) opened at 62.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.68 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post $2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $57,238.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $186,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,266 shares of company stock valued at $801,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

