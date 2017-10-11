Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have underperformed the broader market in the past one year. Lack of revenue diversification is a major concern for the company. Slowdown in its user base and revenues coupled with its continuing investments on product development, costs related to international expansion and higher sales & marketing expenses is hurting profitability. Moreover, increasing competition and stringent regulations for social media platforms continue to be overhangs. However, to boost user growth rate and engagement levels, Twitter remains focused on “live” and betting big on Periscope. It is now exploring beyond just news, and the series of live streaming deals are a step in that direction.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWTR. BidaskClub raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Vetr cut Twitter from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $19.22 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.44.

Twitter (NYSE TWTR) opened at 17.50 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $12.83 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Twitter has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.63 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 42,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $810,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,735,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 7,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $126,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,231,100 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,286. 9.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 36,805,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $550,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Twitter by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,350,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,836,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $872,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,694,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,366,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

