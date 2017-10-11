Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ: FOXA) is one of 25 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Twenty-First Century Fox to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Twenty-First Century Fox pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox 10.36% 22.46% 7.19% Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors 2.67% 10.87% 3.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox $28.50 billion $7.11 billion 16.84 Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors $6.27 billion $1.49 billion 155.85

Twenty-First Century Fox has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Twenty-First Century Fox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twenty-First Century Fox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox 0 5 16 0 2.76 Twenty-First Century Fox Competitors 104 475 1229 24 2.64

Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus target price of $33.53, suggesting a potential upside of 25.24%. As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 12.52%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twenty-First Century Fox is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Twenty-First Century Fox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Twenty-First Century Fox has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twenty-First Century Fox’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution. The Television segment is engaged in the operation of broadcast television stations and the broadcasting of network programming in the United States. The Filmed Entertainment segment is engaged in the production and acquisition of live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in all formats in all entertainment media, and the production and licensing of television programming around the world. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists primarily of corporate overhead and eliminations, and other businesses.

