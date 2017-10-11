Turner Investments LLC Sells 980 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Turner Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Waldron LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Citigroup by 77.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Citigroup by 16.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,670,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,679 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 21,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 87.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, October 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.50 target price (up previously from $77.50) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 75.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $76.02.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

