Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tuniu Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) traded down 0.321% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.765. 52,043 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The firm’s market cap is $933.65 million. Tuniu Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Tuniu Corporation had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuniu Corporation will post ($0.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Tuniu Corporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tuniu Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tuniu Corporation by 40.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Tuniu Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Tuniu Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $442,000.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels.

