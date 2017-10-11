Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $466,000 in C&J Energy Services, Inc. (CJ)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:CJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE CJ) opened at 29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. C&J Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 29,809 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $889,202.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. C&J Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

