Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE CNX) opened at 16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75 billion. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $22.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $865.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $20.00 price objective on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on CONSOL Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.37.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL Energy) is an integrated energy company. The Company’s divisions include Exploration and Production (E&P), Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations and Other. The E&P division operates through four segments: Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale, Coalbed Methane (CBM) and Other Gas, which produce pipeline quality natural gas for sale primarily to gas wholesalers.

