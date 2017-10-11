Trust Investment Advisors Has $451,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Trust Investment Advisors maintained its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CGOV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,148,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 217.4% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 10,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 12.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) opened at 74.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVS Health Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 237,078 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $18,883,262.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,238,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of CVS Health Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,625 shares of company stock valued at $58,318,431. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

