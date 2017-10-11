TrovaGene, Inc. (TROV) Trading Down 2.9%

TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)’s share price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80. 426,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 727,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROV. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The stock’s market cap is $30.65 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 120,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrovaGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 2,781.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 133,240 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 210,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 178,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 1,079.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 254,601 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc (TrovaGene) is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of a molecular diagnostic technology for use in disease detection and monitoring across a range of medical disciplines. Its primary internal focus is to leverage its cell-free molecular diagnostic platform to facilitate improvements in the field of oncology, while its external focus includes entering into license agreements or collaborations to develop its technology in areas, such as infectious disease, transplant medicine and prenatal genetics.

