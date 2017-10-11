TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $658,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ TCBK) opened at 41.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.91. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

