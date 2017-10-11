Train Babcock Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Train Babcock Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Train Babcock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 196,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,558,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 14,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $100.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, insider Paul D. Ramsay sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $163,685.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $614,889.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE LOW) opened at 81.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

