Traders Sell Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) on Strength (MPC)

Investors sold shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $23.02 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $18.13 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Marathon Petroleum Corporation had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Marathon Petroleum Corporation traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $56.14

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In other news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2,779.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,121,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,836,372,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 312.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,947,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 93.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,331,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 109.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,711,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,905,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

