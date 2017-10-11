Traders Sell Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Strength (GOOGL)

Traders sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $406.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $470.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.73 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Alphabet traded up $17.85 for the day and closed at $1,005.65

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,080.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,007.29 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,058.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $951.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $940.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.25 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

