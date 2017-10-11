Traders Buy Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $148.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $91.55 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.41 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schlumberger N.V. had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Schlumberger N.V. traded down ($0.59) for the day and closed at $67.74

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS AG set a $90.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger N.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,538.58%.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger N.V. in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 29.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger N.V. in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 130.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 95.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/traders-buy-shares-of-schlumberger-n-v-slb-on-weakness.html.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.