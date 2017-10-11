Traders Buy Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $53.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.52 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Alexion Pharmaceuticals traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $141.14

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $164.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.48. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $96,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,828.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $121,751.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,669 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

