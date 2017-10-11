Traders Buy Accenture PLC (ACN) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $89.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.03 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Accenture PLC had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Accenture PLC traded down ($0.61) for the day and closed at $136.91Specifically, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $280,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.03, for a total transaction of $86,651.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,854,197. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is 44.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 23.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 64.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Accenture PLC by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture PLC during the first quarter worth about $122,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

