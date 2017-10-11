Towne Bank (TOWN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Towne Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.3810333338311 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) opened at 34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Towne Bank has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Towne Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance.

