Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $192,000 Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 257.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 9,665.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 725,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 717,687 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,385,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 451,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 264,353 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 288,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after buying an additional 231,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Dycom Industries by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 816,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 158,312 shares in the last quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) traded down 0.372% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.305. 40,474 shares of the stock traded hands. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.33 and a 52 week high of $110.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.135 and a beta of 1.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.62 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.13%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Dycom Industries, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

