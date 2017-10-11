Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, insider Theresa Lynn Currie sold 2,128 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.86, for a total value of C$142,278.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. 2,310,738 shares of the company traded hands. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

