Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 270,874 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,550.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,874 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 95.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,871,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,492.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,136,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,573,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,800 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 14,507,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,631,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,253 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) opened at 41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

