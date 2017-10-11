Timothy L. Buzby Sells 937 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) insider Timothy L. Buzby sold 937 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $70,153.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy L. Buzby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 29th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 3,930 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $286,732.80.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 4,180 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $312,873.00.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 2,450 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $183,382.50.
- On Friday, September 29th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 10,560 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $783,024.00.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) traded down 0.26% on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,186 shares. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $804.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.18.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.48 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post $5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGM shares. BidaskClub cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.
