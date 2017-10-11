Time (TIME) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Time (NYSE:TIME) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Time earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9089236234912 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TIME shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Time from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Time from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Time from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Time (NYSE TIME) traded down 1.94% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 540,040 shares of the stock were exchanged. Time has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The stock’s market cap is $1.26 billion.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Time had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Time’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Time will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Time’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

About Time

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

