Tidewater (TDW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tidewater earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4805169670567 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) traded down 0.33% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 46,834 shares. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company’s market cap is $1.26 billion.

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Tidewater from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Tidewater from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil.

