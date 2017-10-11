TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Buys 28,565 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,565 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Granite Construction worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 111.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 65.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Granite Construction in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) opened at 59.24 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $762.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

In other news, insider James D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $222,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

