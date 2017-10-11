TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,138 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Community Bank System worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Bank System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $291,130.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,767.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,081. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) opened at 56.21 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

