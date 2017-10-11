Thyssenkrupp Ag Spon (TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Thyssenkrupp Ag Spon (NASDAQ:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Separately, Barclays PLC cut Thyssenkrupp Ag Spon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Thyssenkrupp Ag Spon (NASDAQ:TKAMY) traded up 1.90% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares. Thyssenkrupp Ag Spon has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The firm’s market cap is $17.24 billion.

