Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Position in Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Wabash National Corporation worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Wabash National Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National Corporation by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in Wabash National Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wabash National Corporation by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wabash National Corporation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wabash National Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-grows-position-in-wabash-national-corporation-wnc.html.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) opened at 22.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78. Wabash National Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Wabash National Corporation Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.