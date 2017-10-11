Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Holdings Lifted by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $36,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 89,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 580,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 44,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 117.7% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Seth H. Hoogasian sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $736,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $5,280,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,738 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,112 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) opened at 192.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $194.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will post $9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

